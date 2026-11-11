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Iran slams US over ‘repugnant’ $20 million reward for info on its nuclear program

By AFP Today, 12:13 pm
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Iran hits out at the United States’ $20 million reward for information on its nuclear program, calling it “repugnant and regrettable.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urges the United Nations’ atomic energy agency and the Security Council to condemn the reward, which was announced last week.

The US military said up to $20 million and “possible relocation” were available for information about the program’s “facilities, equipment, and associated personnel.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council, and the Director General of the IAEA to condemn this repugnant announcement explicitly and unequivocally,” Araghchi writes in a letter addressed to all three.

He repeats Iran’s insistence that its nuclear program is peaceful.

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