Stanley Zabar, co-owner of iconic NYC grocery, dies at 94

Stanley Zabar, co-owner of Zabar’s, the iconic Jewish food emporium on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, has died at age 94, the store says in a statement.

His death comes just over a year after that of his older brother and co-owner, Saul.

The Broadway grocery sells an abundance of delicacies, many of them from the Jewish culinary tradition, from smoked fish and stacks of cheeses to bagels, rugelach and babka. It offers special menus for holidays such as Rosh Hashanah and Passover.

“Stanley’s legal and financial acumen was vital in shaping Zabar’s into a beloved New York City institution,” the statement says, noting his commitment to philanthropy and devotion to his family.

“He will be remembered for the business he helped build, the countless opportunities he created for others and his unwavering dedication to his family and community,” the statement says.

Thank you, Stanley Zabar, for the bagels, the babka, and the sense of belonging you and your family have given Upper West Siders for decades. In addition to co-managing the iconic store for decades, Stanley and his wife Judith also supported the creation of Hunter College's… pic.twitter.com/FfzGW860fd — Speaker Julie Menin (@SpeakerMenin) November 10, 2026