Iran says tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting mine

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says that a tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine.

Iran’s state media reports the tanker was traveling through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway.

The British military said a tanker was involved in an incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center, or UKMTO, did not identify the tanker, and further details of the incident were not immediately available.

The center also said the status of the crew remained unknown. UKMTO is part of the British military tasked with monitoring maritime safety.

Last month, it had said it was “struggling to accurately report” the true number of attacks as the majority of ships now refuse to report them.

It was not immediately clear if the Iranian and UKMTO reports referred to the same incident.