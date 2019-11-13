Islamic Jihad identifies fighter killed in Israeli airstrike as one of their own

Gatherings of more than 100 people are also still forbidden in southern Israel.

The Home Front Command maintains a restriction on large gatherings of more than 300 people in the Tel Aviv metropolitan and the Yarkon and Shfela regions.

Schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed in the Gaza periphery and southern Israel, the military says.

The military says classes should not be held in trailers and other light buildings, which offer little protection to students.

The IDF Home Front Command says schools may reopen in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and in the nearby Yarkon and Shfela regions on Wednesday, following 200 rockets fired at Israel Tuesday after the IAF eliminated Islamic Jihad terror chief Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza. ( Tuesday’s liveblog is here .)

The United States condemns the barrage of rockets on Israeli civilians. It's clear Hamas & Palestinian Islamic Jihad put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza. America strongly affirms Israel's right to defend itself.

US Vice President Mike Pence condemns the rocket fire by Palestinian terror groups on Israel and says the United States strongly backs the Jewish state’s right to defend itself.

Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist threats. It is intolerable that Israeli civilians live their lives under the constant fear of rocket attacks. That's why our administration was such a strong supporter of Israel's life-saving Iron Dome. https://t.co/aQOUdKZqq7

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former US vice president Joe Biden condemns rocket fire at Israel from the Gaza Strip and touts the Obama administration’s financial support for the Iron Dome missile defense system.

This was the IDF’s fourth round of airstrikes in Gaza against PIJ sites in response to over 200 rocket attacks throughout the day.

The IDF says its latest airstrikes in the Gaza Strip targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad launchpads — both above- and below-ground — as well as military command centers and other underground infrastructure.

The incident is sure to inflame tensions already running high in the country, which has been engulfed by nationwide protests against the country’s entire political class since Oct. 17.

An army statement says the man was shot in the Khaldeh neighborhood after an altercation during which a soldier opened fire to disperse the crowd, hitting one person. It says the army command had opened an investigation into the killing after arresting the soldier.

A local official for a Lebanese political party is shot dead by soldiers trying to open a road closed by protesters in southern Beirut late Tuesday, the army reports, marking the first death in 27 days of nationwide protests.

Only once since records began in 1923 has the water crept even higher, reaching 1.94 meters in 1966.

“We’re currently facing an exceptionally high tide. Everyone has been mobilised to cope with the emergency,” Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweets.

The exceptionally intense “acqua alta,” or high waters, peaked at 1.87 metres (six feet) as the flood alarm sound across the Italian city of canals, the tide monitoring center says.

Venice is hit by the highest tide in more than 50 years late Tuesday, with tourists wading through flooded streets to seek shelter as a fierce wind whipped up waves in St. Mark’s Square.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said none of the injured firefighters had been seriously hurt.

“I have to confess to being hugely relieved this morning that yesterday our amazing volunteers and emergency service personnel withstood the catastrophic conditions and did manage to save life and property,” Berejiklian tells reporters in Sydney.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she was relieved that the destruction on Tuesday had not been worse. A weeklong state of emergency for New South Wales was declared on Monday because of the fire danger, with Tuesday forecast to be the most dangerous day.

There were no fires burning at emergency level early Wednesday, but rain that would quench the fire danger is not forecast for months. Friday experienced similarly intense fires which killed three residents and destroyed more than 150 homes.

At point on Tuesday, 16 fires raged out of control at emergency level simultaneously across New South Wales, a near record number.

More than 50 homes are damaged or destroyed and 13 firefighters injured overnight by catastrophic wildfires across Australia’s most populous state before the emergency subsided on Wednesday, officials say.

But as the Senate’s second vice president, she moved Tuesday to take temporary control of the body even though she lacked a quorum to appoint her. The Senate leader is next in line to the presidency, and she then proclaimed herself interim president to guide the Andean nation before new elections.

Jeanine Añez, 52, was a second-tier opposition figure until the resignation Sunday of President Evo Morales after nearly 14 years in power.

A women’s rights activist and former television presenter who became an opposition leader in the Senate declares herself Bolivia’s interim president late Tuesday, promising to guide the country out of a deep crisis.

“There are recurring demonstrations, strikes, roadblocks, and marches in major cities in Bolivia,” it said. “Some protests have resulted in violent confrontations, and local authorities have used crowd control measures to discourage protests.”

“Do not travel to Bolivia due to civil unrest,” the State Department says in a travel advisory, adding that it has ordered diplomats’ family members to leave and authorized “the departure of non-emergency US government employees due to ongoing political instability in Bolivia.”

The US State Department is warning American citizens not to travel to Bolivia and limited its diplomatic presence in the country due to unrest that followed recent disputed elections.

The sirens come after a night of relative quiet, with no rockets fired and no IDF airstrikes.

Police stations have been frequent targets for radicals in the world’s biggest Muslim majority nation, which has long struggled with Islamist militancy.

Unconfirmed local media reports said at least one police officer had been rushed to hospital after the bombing but that their condition was not immediately known.

A police source who did not want to be named tells AFP that the attack was perpetrated by at least two suicide bombers, but that was not officially confirmed.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw a body lying on the ground outside the station.

A suspected suicide bombing outside a police station in Indonesia has left at least one attacker dead, authorities say.

The Iron Dome system intercepts several rockets fired at Israeli communities near the Gaza border just after dawn.

Latrun, on the main highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, is near the city of Modiin.

One Palestinian was killed and two were injured in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, medical sources there say.

The incident is presumably the same one in which the Palestinians reported that one person was killed and two were injured.

The Israel Defense Forces confirms one of its aircraft targeted and hit a squad of terrorists that were firing rockets into Israel.

Palestinian media reported that one person had been killed and two others were injured in the incident.

Less than an hour ago, the IDF confirmed one of its aircraft targeted and hit a squad of terrorists that were firing rockets into Israel.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad identifies the fighter killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier this morning as 38-year-old Khaled Faraj, a commander in the PIJ’s central division.

The Times of Israel is liveblogging the events of Wednesday, November 13, a day after Israel was hit by 200 rockets following the killing of Islamic Jihad terror chief Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza.

