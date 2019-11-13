IDF hits Islamic Jihad launchpads as over 200 rockets fired into Israel

The Times of Israel is liveblogging the events of Wednesday, November 13, with Israel hit by 200 rockets on Tuesday following the killing of Islamic Jihad terror chief Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza.
First death reported in nationwide protests wracking Lebanon
A local official for a Lebanese political party is shot dead by soldiers trying to open a road closed by protesters in southern Beirut late Tuesday, the army reports, marking the first death in 27 days of nationwide protests.
An army statement says the man was shot in the Khaldeh neighborhood after an altercation during which a soldier opened fire to disperse the crowd, hitting one person. It says the army command had opened an investigation into the killing after arresting the soldier.
The incident is sure to inflame tensions already running high in the country, which has been engulfed by nationwide protests against the country’s entire political class since Oct. 17.
AP
IDF strikes PIJ rocket launchpads, underground sites in Gaza
The IDF says its latest airstrikes in the Gaza Strip targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad launchpads — both above- and below-ground — as well as military command centers and other underground infrastructure.
This was the IDF’s fourth round of airstrikes in Gaza against PIJ sites in response to over 200 rocket attacks throughout the day.
Biden condemns Gaza rocket fire, touts Obama administration support for Iron Dome
2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former US vice president Joe Biden condemns rocket fire at Israel from the Gaza Strip and touts the Obama administration’s financial support for the Iron Dome missile defense system.
Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist threats. It is intolerable that Israeli civilians live their lives under the constant fear of rocket attacks. That's why our administration was such a strong supporter of Israel's life-saving Iron Dome. https://t.co/aQOUdKZqq7
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 12, 2019
Pence condemns Gaza rocket fire, ‘strongly affirms Israel’s right to defend itself’
US Vice President Mike Pence condemns the rocket fire by Palestinian terror groups on Israel and says the United States strongly backs the Jewish state’s right to defend itself.
The United States condemns the barrage of rockets on Israeli civilians. It's clear Hamas & Palestinian Islamic Jihad put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza. America strongly affirms Israel's right to defend itself.
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 12, 2019
Home Front Command says schools can reopen Wednesday in Tel Aviv area
The IDF Home Front Command says schools may reopen in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and in the nearby Yarkon and Shfela regions on Wednesday, following 200 rockets fired at Israel Tuesday after the IAF eliminated Islamic Jihad terror chief Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza. (Tuesday’s liveblog is here.)
The military says classes should not be held in trailers and other light buildings, which offer little protection to students.
Schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed in the Gaza periphery and southern Israel, the military says.
The Home Front Command maintains a restriction on large gatherings of more than 300 people in the Tel Aviv metropolitan and the Yarkon and Shfela regions.
Gatherings of more than 100 people are also still forbidden in southern Israel.
— Judah Ari Gross
