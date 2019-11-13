More rocket sirens as fresh barrage launched

UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov condemns rocket fire at Israeli civilians and calls on all sides to act with restraint.

“I am very concerned about the ongoing and serious escalation between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel, following the targeted killing of one of the group’s leaders inside Gaza yesterday,” he says in a statement.

“The indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars against population centers is absolutely unacceptable and must stop immediately.There can be no justification for any attacks against civilians.”

“The continuing escalation is very dangerous. It is yet another attempt to undermine the efforts to improve the dire socioeconomic conditions in Gaza and prevent another devastating conflict.The UN is working to urgently deescalate the situation,” he concludes.

Mladenov is currently in Egypt working to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza terror groups.