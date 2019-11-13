Egypt and UN-led ceasefire talks stutter as fighting persists

Channel 12 news reports that Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh may be headed to Cairo as part of ceasefire efforts being pushed by Egypt and the UN.

There is no confirmation of the report. Nakhaleh is scheduled to air an address later tonight.

An Israeli source tells the Ynet news outlet that the sides are engaged in ceasefire talks while the fighting is continuing.

“It could end tonight, or tomorrow, or could continue to spiral and get worse,” the source says.