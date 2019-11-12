Home Front Command says school can reopen Wednesday in Tel Aviv area

The IDF Home Front Command says schools may reopen in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and in the nearby Yarkon and Shfela regions tomorrow.

The military says classes should not be held in trailers and other light buildings, which offer little protection to students.

Schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed in the Gaza periphery and southern Israel, the military says.

The Home Front Command maintains a restriction on large gatherings of more than 300 people in the Tel Aviv metropolitan and the Yarkon and Shfela regions.

Gatherings of more than 100 people are also still forbidden in southern Israel.

— Judah Ari Gross