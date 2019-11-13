IDF strikes Islamic Jihad member, death toll up to 24

The IDF says it carried out an airstrike against an Islamic Jihad member in the northern Gaza Strip who was readying to launch a rocket.

“A hit was identified,” the army says, but there is no confirmation from Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says the body of a Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in the southern Gaza Strip arrived at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The death brings the tally of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday to 24, at least half of whom were members of terror groups.