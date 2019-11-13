US warns citizens against travel to Bolivia due to ‘civil unrest’

The US State Department is warning American citizens not to travel to Bolivia and limited its diplomatic presence in the country due to unrest that followed recent disputed elections.

“Do not travel to Bolivia due to civil unrest,” the State Department says in a travel advisory, adding that it has ordered diplomats’ family members to leave and authorized “the departure of non-emergency US government employees due to ongoing political instability in Bolivia.”

“There are recurring demonstrations, strikes, roadblocks, and marches in major cities in Bolivia,” it said. “Some protests have resulted in violent confrontations, and local authorities have used crowd control measures to discourage protests.”

AFP