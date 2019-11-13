Israel said to warn Hamas that if it joins fighting, IDF will start blowing up entire buildings

Israel has sent a message to Hamas through intermediaries, warning the terror group that if it joins the fighting against the Jewish state, the IDF will begin flattening high-rise buildings, as it did during the 2014 Gaza war, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

The broadcaster cites a Palestinian official, who says that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are working together, and are being careful to avoid dragging Gaza into an all-out war with Israel. Hamas is not believed to be directly involved in firing rockets at Israel.

Separately, UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov is currently in Cairo, meeting with Egyptian intelligence officials in an effort to achieve a ceasefire agreement. Thus far, no breakthroughs have been reached.