Bennett to foreign press: Islamic Jihad killing its own people in Gaza

The Palestinian terrorists shooting rockets at Israel are also targeting ordinary Gazans, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says in a video addressed to foreign media.

“Over the past 24 hours the Jihad Islamic terrorists shot over 250 rockets and missiles on Israelis.

“On our families. On our children. But these terrorists are not only out to kill Israelis,” he says, speaking in English. “In fact, they’re killing their own people in Gaza.”

For the cost of every rocket shot, a classroom could have been built in Gaza, he adds.

“Israeli security forces will hunt down every terrorist, until our children are secure and safe.

“The world must stand together and unite against radical Islamic terror, otherwise the world will feel its wrath,” he adds.

— Raphael Ahren