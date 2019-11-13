Mayor Pete condemns rocket fire on Israel

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana has taken to Twitter to condemn rocket fire on Israel.

“I strongly condemn the rocket attacks on the citizens of southern and central Israel. Israel has a right to defend itself against acts of terror that set back any progress towards peace and will only serve to inflame the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Pete Buttigieg writes.

Buttigieg is running for the Democratic presidential nomination.