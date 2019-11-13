Liberman meeting Rivlin as political deadlock persists amid Gaza violence

A rocket strikes a factory in the town of Sderot, following a massive barrage from the Gaza Strip aimed at southern Israel.

There are no immediate reports of injuries in Sderot.

Two mortar shells have also landed inside populated areas in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, causing damage but no injuries, a regional spokesperson says.

The other projectiles fired from the Strip appear to have been shot down or landed in open fields.

החיסול ומתקפת הרקטות | רקטה פגעה פגיעה ישירה בחצר מפעל בעיר שדרות pic.twitter.com/99J5M4AmLj — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) November 13, 2019

— Judah Ari Gross