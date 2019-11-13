Gaza rocket hits water pipe in Eshkol region, causing large leak

The bodies of two Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the southern Gaza Strip arrived at a hospital in Khan Younis, the Hamas-run Health Ministry says.

A total of 23 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been killed since early Tuesday morning, according to the ministry.

At least 12 of the 23 killed were members of terror groups.

The IDF earlier said it had taken out two Islamic Jihad members who were preparing to fire rockets at Israel.

— Adam Rasgon