Friday Gaza border protest canceled

Speaking from southern Israel Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz says that he will not let the recent security events dictate the political decisions facing him in the ongoing coalition negotiations.

“Since entering politics there is no speech that I do not mention unity. I’m going to stick to that. If there is a way to promote unity in the State of Israel, I will be the first to do so. I call for unity all the time and make every effort to form a unity government,” the former IDF chief says.

“But there are many important things in the State of Israel: there are principles and values, there is law and there are democratic norms. I do not propose taking a specific event and wrapping the political question in it. Unity should serve more than a specific event, however serious and difficult it may be,” he adds, suggesting that he will not agree to a unity government on the basis of the Gaza escalation only.