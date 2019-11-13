Young Gazan said moderately wounded in Israeli strike

Naftali Bennett issues a warning to Israel’s enemies in his first public remarks as Israel’s defense minister.

“Yesterday morning, the IDF and security forces took vital action necessary for Israel’s security. Baha Abu al-Ata was a terrorist architect of Islamic Jihad who worked to terrorize Israeli citizens. He was eliminated,” Bennett says.

“We did it yesterday, and will not hesitate to act in the future.”

“This morning we send a clear message to all our enemies, wherever they may be: Whoever plans to hurt us during the day can never be sure that he will make it through the night,” he continues.

“You were and will remain in our crosshairs.”