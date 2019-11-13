Islamic Jihad military wing says a video of its strikes is on its way

Updating the Knesset in the escalation with Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that the government is “not prepared to tolerate attacks on our civilians,” claiming that it has”endured many such attacks in the past year.”

Referring to the targeted killing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata, which sparked the escalation, Netanyahu says “the man was about to launch more and more terrorist attacks in the coming days.”

“We thwarted him even without seeking an escalation, but we will do everything necessary to protect our citizens.”

— Raoul Wootliff