Venice underwater as exceptional tide sweeps through canal city

Venice is hit by the highest tide in more than 50 years late Tuesday, with tourists wading through flooded streets to seek shelter as a fierce wind whipped up waves in St. Mark’s Square.

The exceptionally intense “acqua alta,” or high waters, peaked at 1.87 metres (six feet) as the flood alarm sound across the Italian city of canals, the tide monitoring center says.

“We’re currently facing an exceptionally high tide. Everyone has been mobilised to cope with the emergency,” Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweets.

Only once since records began in 1923 has the water crept even higher, reaching 1.94 meters in 1966.

AFP