Rocket sirens wail in Sufa and Holit near Gaza border

Gatherings of more than 100 people are also still forbidden in southern Israel.

The Home Front Command maintains a restriction on large gatherings of more than 300 people in the Tel Aviv metropolitan and the Yarkon and Shfela regions.

Schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed in the Gaza periphery and southern Israel, the military says.

The military says classes should not be held in trailers and other light buildings, which offer little protection to students.

The IDF Home Front Command says schools may reopen in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and in the nearby Yarkon and Shfela regions on Wednesday, following 200 rockets fired at Israel Tuesday after the IAF eliminated Islamic Jihad terror chief Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza. ( Tuesday’s liveblog is here .)

The United States condemns the barrage of rockets on Israeli civilians. It's clear Hamas & Palestinian Islamic Jihad put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza. America strongly affirms Israel's right to defend itself.

US Vice President Mike Pence condemns the rocket fire by Palestinian terror groups on Israel and says the United States strongly backs the Jewish state’s right to defend itself.

Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist threats. It is intolerable that Israeli civilians live their lives under the constant fear of rocket attacks. That's why our administration was such a strong supporter of Israel's life-saving Iron Dome. https://t.co/aQOUdKZqq7

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former US vice president Joe Biden condemns rocket fire at Israel from the Gaza Strip and touts the Obama administration’s financial support for the Iron Dome missile defense system.

This was the IDF’s fourth round of airstrikes in Gaza against PIJ sites in response to over 200 rocket attacks throughout the day.

The IDF says its latest airstrikes in the Gaza Strip targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad launchpads — both above- and below-ground — as well as military command centers and other underground infrastructure.

The incident is sure to inflame tensions already running high in the country, which has been engulfed by nationwide protests against the country’s entire political class since Oct. 17.

An army statement says the man was shot in the Khaldeh neighborhood after an altercation during which a soldier opened fire to disperse the crowd, hitting one person. It says the army command had opened an investigation into the killing after arresting the soldier.

A local official for a Lebanese political party is shot dead by soldiers trying to open a road closed by protesters in southern Beirut late Tuesday, the army reports, marking the first death in 27 days of nationwide protests.

Only once since records began in 1923 has the water crept even higher, reaching 1.94 meters in 1966.

“We’re currently facing an exceptionally high tide. Everyone has been mobilised to cope with the emergency,” Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweets.

The exceptionally intense “acqua alta,” or high waters, peaked at 1.87 metres (six feet) as the flood alarm sound across the Italian city of canals, the tide monitoring center says.

Venice is hit by the highest tide in more than 50 years late Tuesday, with tourists wading through flooded streets to seek shelter as a fierce wind whipped up waves in St. Mark’s Square.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said none of the injured firefighters had been seriously hurt.

“I have to confess to being hugely relieved this morning that yesterday our amazing volunteers and emergency service personnel withstood the catastrophic conditions and did manage to save life and property,” Berejiklian tells reporters in Sydney.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she was relieved that the destruction on Tuesday had not been worse. A weeklong state of emergency for New South Wales was declared on Monday because of the fire danger, with Tuesday forecast to be the most dangerous day.

There were no fires burning at emergency level early Wednesday, but rain that would quench the fire danger is not forecast for months. Friday experienced similarly intense fires which killed three residents and destroyed more than 150 homes.

At point on Tuesday, 16 fires raged out of control at emergency level simultaneously across New South Wales, a near record number.

More than 50 homes are damaged or destroyed and 13 firefighters injured overnight by catastrophic wildfires across Australia’s most populous state before the emergency subsided on Wednesday, officials say.

But as the Senate’s second vice president, she moved Tuesday to take temporary control of the body even though she lacked a quorum to appoint her. The Senate leader is next in line to the presidency, and she then proclaimed herself interim president to guide the Andean nation before new elections.

Jeanine Añez, 52, was a second-tier opposition figure until the resignation Sunday of President Evo Morales after nearly 14 years in power.

A women’s rights activist and former television presenter who became an opposition leader in the Senate declares herself Bolivia’s interim president late Tuesday, promising to guide the country out of a deep crisis.

“There are recurring demonstrations, strikes, roadblocks, and marches in major cities in Bolivia,” it said. “Some protests have resulted in violent confrontations, and local authorities have used crowd control measures to discourage protests.”

“Do not travel to Bolivia due to civil unrest,” the State Department says in a travel advisory, adding that it has ordered diplomats’ family members to leave and authorized “the departure of non-emergency US government employees due to ongoing political instability in Bolivia.”

The US State Department is warning American citizens not to travel to Bolivia and limited its diplomatic presence in the country due to unrest that followed recent disputed elections.

The sirens come after a night of relative quiet, with no rockets fired and no IDF airstrikes.

Police stations have been frequent targets for radicals in the world’s biggest Muslim majority nation, which has long struggled with Islamist militancy.

Unconfirmed local media reports said at least one police officer had been rushed to hospital after the bombing but that their condition was not immediately known.

A police source who did not want to be named tells AFP that the attack was perpetrated by at least two suicide bombers, but that was not officially confirmed.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw a body lying on the ground outside the station.

A suspected suicide bombing outside a police station in Indonesia has left at least one attacker dead, authorities say.

The Iron Dome system intercepts several rockets fired at Israeli communities near the Gaza border just after dawn.

Latrun, on the main highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, is near the city of Modiin.

One Palestinian was killed and two were injured in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, medical sources there say.

The Israel Defense Forces confirms one of its aircraft targeted and hit a squad of terrorists that were firing rockets into Israel.

Less than an hour ago, the IDF confirmed one of its aircraft targeted and hit a squad of terrorists that were firing rockets into Israel.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad identifies the fighter killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier this morning as 38-year-old Khaled Faraj, a commander in the PIJ’s central division.

Simultaneously, additional red alert sirens blare in the kibbutzim of Kissufim and Ein Hashlosha as well as the Shfela region, further away from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF says it is currently striking Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets throughout the Gaza Strip, in response to the salvo of rocket fire directed at Israel earlier this morning after six hours of quiet.

The army says that the Iron Dome’s success rate during this time period stands at roughly 90 percent.

The IDF says that approximately 220 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel since its targeted killing of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata early yesterday morning.

A MDA spokesman says doctors were still not sure if the heart attack suffered by an 8-year-old in a bomb shelter yesterday morning was related to the rocket fire or siren. She remains in serious condition.

Twenty-three of the victims suffered from anxiety, while 23 people were treated for injuries sustained after falling while running to bomb shelters during red alert sirens, according to MDA. Two victims, aged 30 and 55, were lightly injured by rocket shrapnel.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says it has treated 48 Israelis since rocket fire from Gaza began yesterday morning after Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad military commander.

A spokesman for the Gaza health ministry says that an additional dead body has arrived at a hospital in the Strip, raising the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes this morning to at least two.

The Israel Defense Forces confirms one of its aircraft targeted and hit a second squad of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists that were firing rockets into Israel.

Yesterday, COGAT also announced that it was scaling back the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip until further notice.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun updates that the Erez pedestrian crossing and the Kerem Shalom goods crossing will remain closed for the second consecutive day amid the ongoing violence from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF says it is currently carrying out strikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets throughout the strip.

Palestinian media is circulating footage of a house in Gaza struck by what appears to be an Israeli airstrike.

The Gaza health ministry says that 12 Palestinians have been killed in the latest round of violence that started with Israel’s assassination of senior PIJ commander Baha Abu al-Ata early yesterday morning.

“This morning we send a clear message to all our enemies, wherever they may be: Whoever plans to hurt us during the day can never be sure that he will make it through the night,” he continues.

“We did it yesterday, and will not hesitate to act in the future.”

“Yesterday morning, the IDF and security forces took vital action necessary for Israel’s security. Baha Abu al-Ata was a terrorist architect of Islamic Jihad who worked to terrorize Israeli citizens. He was eliminated,” Bennett says.

Fifteen Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli fire since early Tuesday when Israel killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, in a targeted strike, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

The bodies of three Palestinians arrived at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the Hamas-run Health Ministry reports.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says four Palestinians were killed in the strike, bringing the death toll in the Strip to 16.

In a joint statement, the Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s military wing, and the Mujahedeen Brigades, another armed group in Gaza, take credit for firing 20 Grad rockets at Sderot and Ashkelon.

“There are no impacts inside communities. There are no injuries and no damage,” the regional spokeswoman says.

The Eshkol region of southern Israel says that none of the rockets fired in a recent barrage from the Gaza Strip landed inside populated areas.

“It could take time,” he cautions, calling on Israelis to remain vigilant. “We see that those who obey the Home Front commands have a very high chance of not being harmed. The orders are clear. I ask that you continue heeding them.”

“It would be better for Islamic Jihad to understand that now, I believe the message is starting to get through,” the premier adds. “They understand we will continue hitting them with no mercy. We are determined to fight and protect ourselves. If they thought the barrages or hits would weaken us they are wrong. They have one option.

“We are continuing to hit Islamic Jihad after eliminating its senior commander in the Strip,” Netanyahu says during a special cabinet meeting. “He was responsible for most of the terror attacks emanating from the Gaza Strip in the last year and he was planning to carry out more attacks in the very next days.”

However, one woman is lightly injured after she fell while running to a bomb shelter in the Eshkol region of southern Israel, MDA says.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says no injuries caused directly by rocket attacks have been reported from the recent barrages fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Eighteen Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli fire since early Tuesday when Israel killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, in a targeted strike, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Two more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza City, says an official in the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

In the Eshkol region of southern Israel, the incoming projectiles all appear to have landed outside populated areas and therefore did not need to be shot down by the Iron Dome.

The Iron Dome missile defense system reportedly shoots down several of the incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel over the past hour.

Army Radio interviews a young resident of a Gaza border town, who has refused to leave her house since the rocket fire started yesterday morning.

“There is no talk about mediation. It is not appropriate to talk about that with all due respect to any Arab efforts [to restore calm],” Breim tells the Hamas-linked Shehab. “When we complete the response, it is possible to discuss calm.”

Palestinian Islamic Jihad spokesman Musab al-Breim says that it is not “appropriate” to discuss efforts to broker an end to the ongoing escalation of tensions between Israel and terror groups in Gaza.

In one case, an Iron Dome interceptor missile did land on an empty chicken coop in the Eshkol region, damaging the building and the solar panels on the roof.

None of the rockets and mortar shells fired at the Eshkol and Sha’ar Hanegev regions of southern Israel in recent hours have landed inside populated areas, spokespeople for the regions say, crediting successful interceptions by the Iron Dome air defense system.

The strike would bring the death toll in Gaza to 20 people, but the health ministry there has yet to update its figures.

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a motorcycle in the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, the Hamas-linked Shehab reports.

The session had been supposed to take place yesterday but had been canceled due to the security situation.

A coalition negotiation meeting between Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beytnu chairman Avigdor Liberman will take place tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. in Kfar Maccabiah.

The Israel Defense Forces says its fighter jets and aircraft also bombed the headquarters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s regional brigade in the city of Khan Younis, a cache of weaponry located inside the house of a PIJ operative, and a number of sites associated with the terror group’s naval commando unit.

“In the latest round of strikes, the IDF stepped up the frequency of its attacks and the type of targets. During the strike, a central factory for the production of rocket warheads was attacked in the southern Gaza Strip. This is a site for the production of rockets and of the specialized raw materials for the manufacturing of long-range rockets,” the military says.

The Israeli military says it completed an additional round of airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, including a major weapons manufacturing facility, as the terror group continued firing regular barrages at southern Israel in response to the targeted killing of one of its senior commanders the day before.

The Palestinian terror group is believed to be holding the remains of Israeli soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, whose bodies were captured by the terror group when they were killed in the Strip during the 2014 Operation Protective Edge. The terror group also holds captive two Israeli citizens — Avraham Abera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed — who are all said to have entered the Gaza Strip of their own accord in 2014-2015.

Last week, Blum said on Saturday that Hamas refuses to adopt a realistic stance that would allow for real progress in talks for a possible prisoner swap.

“There was one impact near the dining hall in a kibbutz [in Eshkol]. No damage was caused, and there are no injuries,” the spokeswoman says.

“We thwarted him even without seeking an escalation, but we will do everything necessary to protect our citizens.”

Referring to the targeted killing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata, which sparked the escalation, Netanyahu says “the man was about to launch more and more terrorist attacks in the coming days.”

Updating the Knesset in the escalation with Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that the government is “not prepared to tolerate attacks on our civilians,” claiming that it has”endured many such attacks in the past year.”

The Al-Quds Brigades announces on its website that it will release a video soon of rockets targeting Israeli cities and towns.

A fresh round of rocket sirens sounds in the communities of Sufa and Holit, southeast of the Gaza Strip.

