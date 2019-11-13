Joint List head: PM working hard to profit politically from fear

Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh lambastes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the latter accused the lawmakers of his party of supporting terrorism.

“Never has their been a prime minister who has worked harder to profit politically from fear, hatred and schism,” Odeh says in a statement.

“The more he can leave the citizens of the state frightened between each rocket barrage, the more confident he will be,” he adds.

The premier made the accusation against the Joint List MKs at the Knesset plenum earlier today, when he blasted the party for its opposition to the targeted killing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad senior commander Baha Abu al-Ata as well as subsequently Israeli retaliatory strikes.