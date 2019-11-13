US State Department condemns EU court decision to require labeling of settlement products

The US State Department condemns the European Court of Justice’s ruling yesterday that determined that settlement products need to be labeled as such.

“The circumstances surrounding the labeling requirement in the specific facts presented to the Court are suggestive of anti-Israel bias,” spokesperson Morgan Ortagus says in a statement.

“This requirement serves only to encourage, facilitate, and promote boycotts, divestments, and sanctions (BDS) against Israel. The United States unequivocally opposes any effort to engage in BDS, or to otherwise economically pressure, isolate, or otherwise delegitimize Israel.”

The only way toward solving the Israel-Palestinian conflict is “direct negotiations,” Ortagus adds. “America stands with Israel against efforts to economically pressure, isolate, or delegitimize it.”

— Raphael Ahren