Netanyahu, Bennett visit south, threaten terror leaders

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited IDF command headquarters in southern Israel for security consultations, leveling threats to resume assassination operations against Gaza terrorists.

“The terrorists know we can put a target on them and we will put a target on anyone who tries to harm us. They know we can get to them in their hiding places with surgical precision,” Netanyahu says, according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu, who is no longer defense minister, adds that the defense leaders agreed on next steps forward.

New Defense Minister Naftali Bennett releases a statement with similar threats.

“Every terrorist and terror initiator know they have on their back a timer for the end of their life,” he says, according to a statement.