Israel’s chief prisoner negotiator said currently meeting with PM

The Israeli military says it completed an additional round of airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, including a major weapons manufacturing facility, as the terror group continued firing regular barrages at southern Israel in response to the targeted killing of one of its senior commanders the day before.

“In the latest round of strikes, the IDF stepped up the frequency of its attacks and the type of targets. During the strike, a central factory for the production of rocket warheads was attacked in the southern Gaza Strip. This is a site for the production of rockets and of the specialized raw materials for the manufacturing of long-range rockets,” the military says.

The Israel Defense Forces says its fighter jets and aircraft also bombed the headquarters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s regional brigade in the city of Khan Younis, a cache of weaponry located inside the house of a PIJ operative, and a number of sites associated with the terror group’s naval commando unit.

— Judah Ari Gross