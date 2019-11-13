Al-Quds Brigade claims Israel covering up scope of damage

On Twitter, Al-Quds Brigades Spokesman Abu Hamza claims Islamic Jihad’s rockets have hit sensitive Israeli military sites, but it is being censored from the public.

“Our strikes have reached the heart of the entity. If the enemy reveals [what they have done], it will turn Netanyahu into laughingstock on the Zionist street,” he tweets.

“The Al-Quds Brigades challenge the Zionist military censor to reveal the pictures and videos that show the size of the damage done to the factories, headquarters, settlers’ homes in the ‘Gaza Envelope’ and the occupied cities,” he adds.

Israel has released plenty of pictures of damage to homes and elsewhere, though according to the military, most rockets have been shot down or landed in open areas.