Israel announces closure of schools, universities as part of coronavirus fight

Continuing his speech, Netanyahu calls on families to avoid having grandparents babysit children, saying that instead, “the big children will take care of the smaller children.”

“All of humanity is in the same boat,” he says.

He says he’s committed to fighting the virus and says he’s cooperating extensively with world leaders on the matter.

He also calls for the formation of an emergency government following a year-long political deadlock.

“We will deal with the current crisis together and continue later,” he says.