Doctor at Sheba Medical Center diagnosed with coronavirus

Coronavirus death toll in Spain nearly doubles over past day
MADRID — Coronavirus infections in Spain soar to nearly 3,000 today as the number of deaths almost doubles, rising to 84, the health ministry says.
There are now 2,968 cases in Spain, up from 2,140 yesterday evening, a ministry statement says, with deaths leaping to 84 from 48 within the same time frame.
Levy-Abekasis reportedly may not recommend that Gantz form next government
Labor-Gesher-Meretz MK Orly Levy-Abekasis is not expected to recommend Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz be tasked with forming the next government, Channel 12 news reports.
Levy-Abekasis earlier this week said she would refuse to back a Gantz-led government supported by the Joint List of four predominantly Arab parties, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the Blue and White chief’s changes of assembling a coalition to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyanu.
She is not present at a Labor-Gesher-Meretz press conference today, during which the left-wing alliance’s leader Amir Peretz says he still supports forming a “narrow government” led by Blue and White that is backed by the Joint List.
“The move encountered difficulties in the parties. Orly Levy-Abekasis’s announcement increases the difficulties of executing this important move. Despite the hard feelings,” Peretz is quoted saying by Channel 12 news.
He adds that he is still in touch with Levy-Abekasis and hopes there will be “coordination on future actions with her.”
Iraq will investigate attack on base that killed US troops
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s military says it opened an investigation into a rocket attack hours earlier that killed three servicemen, including two Americans, at an Iraqi base housing coalition forces.
At least 12 coalition personnel were also injured yesterday by a barrage of rockets targeting Camp Taji base, located 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of Baghdad, according to a US-led coalition statement. A truck rigged with 107 mm Katyusha rocket launchers was discovered by Iraqi security forces a few kilometers (miles) from the base following the attack.
A military statement from Iraq’s joint operations command says caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi ordered the investigation into what he called “a very serious security challenge and hostile act.”
The United Nations condemns the attack, saying it took “critical political attention away” from Iraq’s ongoing domestic challenges, which threaten to create power vacuum at the seat of Iraq’s government.
“The last thing Iraq needs is to serve as an arena for vendettas and external battles,” the statement says.
German intel chief says far-right terrorism the ‘biggest danger’ to democracy in Germany
BERLIN — Far-right terrorism and extremism are the biggest danger facing democracy in Germany today, the domestic intelligence agency chief says, after the country was hit by several extremist attacks in recent months.
The most radical right-wingers number 32,000 in the country, says BfV chief Thomas Haldenwang, adding that 13,000 are considered potentially violent.
“Right-wing extremism and right-wing terrorism are currently the biggest danger for democracy in Germany,” he says at a press conference.
His agency also placed under formal surveillance the far-right AfD party’s most radical faction Fluegel (The Wing), which now has about 7,000 members.
Haldenwang says security officials believe the Fluegel violates “characteristic features of the free democratic basic order, human dignity, democracy and the rule of law.”
Doctor at Sheba Medical Center diagnosed with coronavirus
Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer says one of its doctors has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The doctor, a member of the hospital’s emergency medicine unit, returned from a trip to France on March 2, before Israel ordered all travelers coming from there to self-quarantine.
He worked a shift that day in the emergency room before going into quarantine.
“He is in good condition and transferred to the quarantined and isolated area at Sheba,” the hospital says in a statement.
Anyone who was in close contact with him will be sent immediately to quarantine, the hospital adds. It says any patient treated by the doctor will be updated.
