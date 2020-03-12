Doctor at Sheba Medical Center diagnosed with coronavirus

Labor-Gesher-Meretz MK Orly Levy-Abekasis is not expected to recommend Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz be tasked with forming the next government, Channel 12 news reports.

Levy-Abekasis earlier this week said she would refuse to back a Gantz-led government supported by the Joint List of four predominantly Arab parties, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the Blue and White chief’s changes of assembling a coalition to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyanu.

She is not present at a Labor-Gesher-Meretz press conference today, during which the left-wing alliance’s leader Amir Peretz says he still supports forming a “narrow government” led by Blue and White that is backed by the Joint List.

“The move encountered difficulties in the parties. Orly Levy-Abekasis’s announcement increases the difficulties of executing this important move. Despite the hard feelings,” Peretz is quoted saying by Channel 12 news.

He adds that he is still in touch with Levy-Abekasis and hopes there will be “coordination on future actions with her.”