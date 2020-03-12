Borders reemerge in Europe as countries step up measures against coronavirus

Borders are reemerging in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Czech government declares a state of emergency due to coronavirus and was renewing border checks at its borders with Austria and Germany.

People will be banned from crossing in at any other place. The measure, effective tomorrow at midnight, is approved today.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis says people from 13 risk countries that include not only China, South Korea and Iran but also EU nations such as Italy, Spain, France, Austria and Germany as well as Britain will not be allowed to enter the Czech Republic.

In addition, Czech citizens are not allowed to travel to those countries. Exceptions include truck drivers, train workers and pilots.

Also, starting tomorrow, all public gatherings of more than 30 people will be banned.

— AP