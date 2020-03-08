The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Wife of Bolsonaro aide confirms coronavirus diagnosis
The wife of Fabio Wajngarten, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, confirms today in a message on a WhatsApp group addressed to parents of the school where their daughters study that her husband has been infected with the coronavirus.
“My husband returned from a trip to the United States yesterday and tested for covid, which turned out to be positive,” Sophie Wajngarten writes to the group, according to the daily Folha de S. Paulo.
Netanyahu to give televised statement at 8 p.m. on coronavirus
Prime Minister Netanyahu will give a televised statement at 8 p.m. on new guidelines regarding the coronavirus.
According to Hebrew media reports, Netanyahu will announce that schools are being closed as part of efforts to halt the spread of the virus.
Health Ministry clarifies ban on gatherings of 100+ people also applies to ‘open spaces’
The Health Ministry says its ban on public gatherings with over 100 people will take place in the coming hours.
The order applies to weddings, bar mitzvahs and funerals.
The ministry clarifies that the order applies to “both closed and open spaces.”
It is not immediately clear what the impact of the order will be on Muslim prayers tomorrow at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City or on the operations of outdoor markets throughout country.
Aide to Bolsonaro who posed for photo with Trump tests positive for coronavirus – Reuters
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten “has tested positive for coronavirus,” and is waiting on the result of a second test for confirmation, Reuters quotes media in Brazil as reporting.
The diagnosis comes after Wajngarten returned from the United States with Bolsonaro, who met with US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Wajgnarten, who is Jewish, was photographed standing next to Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence. He shared the photo on his Instagram account four days ago.
Italian official says burials to be sped up as hospitals overflow with dead
Hospitals in Italy’s hard-hit Lombardy region, already overwhelmed trying to care for the increasing number of sick people in limited intensive care units, are overflowing with the dead.
Lombardy’s top health care official, Giulio Gallera, says at the request of the hospitals, the region had simplified the bureaucracy needed to process death certificates and bury the dead, which in Lombardy alone had reached 617 by late Wednesday.
Italian officials have halted both weddings and funerals for a month in their efforts to control Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak. The country has nearly 12,500 infections and has seen 827 deaths overall.
Gallera notes that with no funerals allowed, the process of cemetery burials was moving faster than before.
Worldwide, 126,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus, 68,000 have recovered and 4,600 have died.
Theaters in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem shut their doors after ban on gatherings of 100+ people
The Habima and Cameri theaters in Tel Aviv are closing their doors after public events of over 100 people are banned due to the spread of the coronavirus.
It is the first time in Habima’s 103-year history that it’s closed, according to Channel 12 news.
The Jerusalem Theatre also announces it will be closing.
Borders reemerge in Europe as countries step up measures against coronavirus
Borders are reemerging in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Czech government declares a state of emergency due to coronavirus and was renewing border checks at its borders with Austria and Germany.
People will be banned from crossing in at any other place. The measure, effective tomorrow at midnight, is approved today.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis says people from 13 risk countries that include not only China, South Korea and Iran but also EU nations such as Italy, Spain, France, Austria and Germany as well as Britain will not be allowed to enter the Czech Republic.
In addition, Czech citizens are not allowed to travel to those countries. Exceptions include truck drivers, train workers and pilots.
Also, starting tomorrow, all public gatherings of more than 30 people will be banned.
4 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Israel, bringing total to 104
Four more cases of the coronavirus are confirmed in Israel, bringing the total in the country to 104.
The Health Ministry says it will soon release further details on the cases.
Hotels throughout Israel close to visitors because of coronavirus
Some 100 hotels throughout Israel are closing to visitors, according to Hebrew media reports, as the travel and hospitality industries grapples with the continued fallout from the coronavirus.
Another 100 hotels are expected to close on Sunday, the reports say.
The closures come a day after the Health Ministry ordered a ban on public gatherings of over 100 people and as authorities weigh closing schools to contain the spread of the virus.
Congress closes US Capitol to public until April amid virus scare
WASHINGTON — Congress is shutting the US Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.
The House and Senate sergeants at arms said in a statement that the closure will begin at 5 p.m. local time today. Lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed into the buildings.
The statement says officials are acting “out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public.”
Israeli schools could be closed until at least Passover due to coronavirus — report
The current assessment among Education Ministry and teachers union officials is that schools will be ordered closed until at least Passover because of the coronavirus, according to the Ynet news site.
Rivlin urges Israelis to follow official instructions on virus, not be dismissive
President Reuven Rivlin attends the opening of an emergency call center set up by the Magen David Adom ambulance service and the IDF’s Home Front Command for dealing with the new corononavirus.
“Israelis, like people around the world, are battling a plague that is hitting all humanity. Of course, in Israel we are protected by Magen David Adom and the IDF, the people’s shield and the people’s army… Everyone has faith in you and knows that they can do so,” Rivlin says at the facility in Ramle, according to statement from his office.
The president urges Israelis to follow Health Ministry instructions, noting Israelis can be a “little dismissive” at times of official orders.
“We must listen to the instructions. Often, we are a little dismissive of instructions or we think ‘they are very important for other people, but not for us.’ We must strictly follow all the instructions we have been given because they have been properly and carefully thought through to prevent any danger to us all,” he says.
Teachers union chief calls for schools to be closed to halt spread of virus
Secretary-general of the Israel Teachers’ Union Yaffa Ben-David demands that all schools be closed, the Ynet website reports.
“I call on the prime minister to show national responsibility to public health, including the country’s students, the educators and their families in order to stop the spread of the virus and the next victims,” she writes in a message sent to education workers.
Directing her remarks at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she appeals for him to close all education institutes, kindergartens and schools.
Teachers have raised concerns over their exposure to hundreds of students every day, the report says.
Also today, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem says that it will start the second semester of the year a week late and that all studies for its over 20,000 students would be done remotely through video streaming, starting March 22.
In a statement the university says the postponement in opening the semester, which had been scheduled to start next week, was in order to implement the distance learning system at its two campuses in Givat Ram and Mount Scopus.
National Security Council said discussing closure of schools over coronavirus
The National Security Council is holding deliberations on whether to order the closing of schools due to the coronavirus, Hebrew media reports say.
Coronavirus death toll in Spain nearly doubles over past day
MADRID — Coronavirus infections in Spain soar to nearly 3,000 today as the number of deaths almost doubles, rising to 84, the health ministry says.
There are now 2,968 cases in Spain, up from 2,140 yesterday evening, a ministry statement says, with deaths leaping to 84 from 48 within the same time frame.
Levy-Abekasis reportedly may not recommend that Gantz form next government
Labor-Gesher-Meretz MK Orly Levy-Abekasis is not expected to recommend Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz be tasked with forming the next government, Channel 12 news reports.
Levy-Abekasis earlier this week said she would refuse to back a Gantz-led government supported by the Joint List of four predominantly Arab parties, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the Blue and White chief’s changes of assembling a coalition to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyanu.
She is not present at a Labor-Gesher-Meretz press conference today, during which the left-wing alliance’s leader Amir Peretz says he still supports forming a “narrow government” led by Blue and White that is backed by the Joint List.
“The move encountered difficulties in the parties. Orly Levy-Abekasis’s announcement increases the difficulties of executing this important move. Despite the hard feelings,” Peretz is quoted saying by Channel 12 news.
He adds that he is still in touch with Levy-Abekasis and hopes there will be “coordination on future actions with her.”
Iraq will investigate attack on base that killed US troops
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s military says it opened an investigation into a rocket attack hours earlier that killed three servicemen, including two Americans, at an Iraqi base housing coalition forces.
At least 12 coalition personnel were also injured yesterday by a barrage of rockets targeting Camp Taji base, located 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of Baghdad, according to a US-led coalition statement. A truck rigged with 107 mm Katyusha rocket launchers was discovered by Iraqi security forces a few kilometers (miles) from the base following the attack.
A military statement from Iraq’s joint operations command says caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi ordered the investigation into what he called “a very serious security challenge and hostile act.”
The United Nations condemns the attack, saying it took “critical political attention away” from Iraq’s ongoing domestic challenges, which threaten to create power vacuum at the seat of Iraq’s government.
“The last thing Iraq needs is to serve as an arena for vendettas and external battles,” the statement says.
German intel chief says far-right terrorism the ‘biggest danger’ to democracy in Germany
BERLIN — Far-right terrorism and extremism are the biggest danger facing democracy in Germany today, the domestic intelligence agency chief says, after the country was hit by several extremist attacks in recent months.
The most radical right-wingers number 32,000 in the country, says BfV chief Thomas Haldenwang, adding that 13,000 are considered potentially violent.
“Right-wing extremism and right-wing terrorism are currently the biggest danger for democracy in Germany,” he says at a press conference.
His agency also placed under formal surveillance the far-right AfD party’s most radical faction Fluegel (The Wing), which now has about 7,000 members.
Haldenwang says security officials believe the Fluegel violates “characteristic features of the free democratic basic order, human dignity, democracy and the rule of law.”
Doctor at Sheba Medical Center diagnosed with coronavirus
Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer says one of its doctors has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The doctor, a member of the hospital’s emergency medicine unit, returned from a trip to France on March 2, before Israel ordered all travelers coming from there to self-quarantine.
He worked a shift that day in the emergency room before going into quarantine.
“He is in good condition and transferred to the quarantined and isolated area at Sheba,” the hospital says in a statement.
Anyone who was in close contact with him will be sent immediately to quarantine, the hospital adds. It says any patient treated by the doctor will be updated.
