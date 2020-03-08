Canada’s Trudeau in self-quarantine as wife tested for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce they are self-isolating as she undergoes tests for the new coronavirus after returning from a speaking engagement with “mild flu-like symptoms.”

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau’s symptoms have subsided since she got back from Britain yesterday, but as a precaution the prime minister “will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home,” according to a statement.

Trudeau also cancels a meeting with Canada’s provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa.

— AFP