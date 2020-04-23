Israel inks deal with genealogy company to perform 10,000 virus tests a day

In a remarkably strongly worded letter, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit expresses vehement opposition to extending the tenure of acting State Attorney Dan Eldad, saying there were legal impediments to doing so and asserting he had exhibited “moral, professional and administrative failings” during his short time in office that proved he was unfit for the post.

Eldad was appointed to the position for a temporary three-month period in February by interim Justice Minister Amir Ohana, after former state attorney Shai Nitzan concluded his five-year term in December and after Ohana’s previous appointment was rejected by Mandelblit and stood down.

Mandelblit also initially opposed Eldad’s appointment, which Ohana made in spite of his reservations, but eventually agreed to it.

Eldad’s appointment is to expire on May 1, but Ohana earlier this month asked Civil Service Commissioner Daniel Hershkowitz to extend it by an additional three months since a new government has not yet been formed.

Mandelblit, in a missive to Hershkowitz, says he felt his initial instincts had been correct, commenting that “unfortunately my initial position… was only strengthened in light of [Eldad’s] conduct.”

Mandelblit says Eldad, during his two months in office, “hid from me professional and managerial matters he was involved in, as well as meetings he held with the justice minister, despite the fact that I had instructed him to fully update me on such matters — stressing the importance of the independence of the state prosecution and the complicated nature of the relations between the acting state attorney and the political official holding the power to extend his term.”

Mandelblit also says Eldad did not enjoy the trust of prosecution management. There was a complete disconnect between Eldad and senior prosecution officials, with the former excluding professionals from deliberations in their areas of expertise while focusing on “odd” priorities, leading to paralysis at the top of the system, he states.