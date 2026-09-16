Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Israeli-Kurdish Jew freed from prison after 11 years for killing cab driver

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:34 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

An Israeli citizen walks free from more than a decade in prison in Iraqi Kurdistan after facing the death penalty for the 2015 killing of a taxi driver.

Ben Chasin, a Kurdish Jew with Canadian and Israeli citizenship, traveled to Iraqi Kurdistan in 2015 to visit family and stayed to join Kurdish forces fighting the Islamic State, according to media reports.

A cab driver in Sulaymaniyah overheard him speaking in Hebrew, and threatened to turn him in to ISIS. He said that he shot the cab driver in self-defense.

Chasin was sentenced to death in 2020, but a campaign led by ultra-Orthodox groups in the US and Europe led to his sentence being overturned last year amid a financial settlement with the victim’s family.

“I’ve waited too long for this,” Chasin says in a video after being freed. “It’s tears of joy.” According to the video, Chasin will arrive in Israel this week.

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