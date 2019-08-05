Israeli researchers say they’ve developed vaccine for skin cancer in mice

Israeli researchers say they have developed a vaccine and treatment for skin cancer in mice, using nanotechnology.

In a study published today in Nature Nanotechnology, scientists at Tel Aviv University say they were able to alert the immune system to the presence of melanoma cells and lead to an efficient response against the disease.

Researchers prepared tiny pods with chemicals characteristic of cancerous cells and launched them directly at immune system cells that moderate the immune reaction.

Once melanoma cells were identified by the mice’s bodies, the immune system sprang into action and was far more effective in destroying the malignant growths.

The researchers say the treatment appears effective both as a preventative measure and as a treatment of an existing disease.