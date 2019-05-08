Jewish Agency Memorial Day service pays tribute to Jews killed in US shootings

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Russia says Iran deal complicated by ‘irresponsible behavior’ from US
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the situation surrounding the fate of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord has been complicated by “irresponsible behavior” from Washington.
Lavrov is meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Moscow on Wednesday. The nuclear deal will be at the top of their agenda after Iran announced it would suspend some of its commitments in response to US sanctions.
Lavrov says they will discuss the “unacceptable situation” that has been exacerbated by the United States. Russia appears poised to stand by Tehran and cast blame on Washington, which withdrew from the nuclear deal last year. Moscow is a signatory to the deal, along with the European Union, Britain, France, Germany and China.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned there would be consequences for “ill-advised” steps taken by the US against Iran.
— AP
China says US ‘aggravated’ Iran tensions
China is accusing the US of having”further aggravated” tensions over the Iran nuclear issue.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says that China appreciated Iran’s “strict implementation” of its 2015 nuclear deal, which US President Donald Trump withdrew from a year ago.
Geng said China “calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint” and avoid escalating tensions.
Geng’s comments came after Washington moved to deploy an aircraft carrier and a bomber wing to confront unspecified threats from Tehran and after Iran threatened Wednesday to resume higher enrichment of uranium in 60 days if world powers fail to negotiate new terms for the 2015 deal.
A key Iranian ally and trading partner, China was a signatory to the deal and continues to support it, along with Britain, Russia, the European Union, France and Germany.
— AP
Gaza terror groups warn violence could soon resume
Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip are warning that violence could soon resume in the coastal enclave if Israel does not honor a ceasefire to end a major round of fighting over the weekend.
Al-Akhbar, a Lebanese daily close to Hezbollah, quotes sources in the so-called joint command center of Gaza-based terror groups saying they gave Israel a week to honor parts of the agreement as they were aware of “the existence of information that the occupation does not wish to implement what was agreed upon.”
The sources reportedly warn that “despite the resistance’s estimations that head of the enemy’s government Benjamin Netanyahu does not intend to go to a widescale confrontation now or in the near future, the leadership of the resistance has undertaken many security measures out of concern that major leaders will be targeted with the goal of the enemy improving its image in the eyes of its society following the painful blows it took in the last confrontation.”
The paper says that the sources also reveal “warnings that the resistance sent to the interlocutors that if the occupation neglects the implementation of what was agreed upon this week, the situation will go towards an escalation,” adding, “The next round will be more intense and harsh, in which the response to the policy of assassinations will be different and will include major hits on the center, especially Tel Aviv, in addition to employing other military tools.”
Jewish Agency Memorial Day service pays tribute to Jews killed in US shootings
The Jewish Agency pays special tributes to the 12 Jews killed in two shooting attacks in the US — the October 2018 shooting in Pittsburgh and the April 2019 shooting in the San Diego-area city of Poway — in a ceremony marking Israel’s annual Memorial Day.
Marnie Fienberg, the daughter-in-law of Joyce Fienberg who was killed in Pittsburgh, was invited by the Jewish Agency to participate in the Agency ceremony, as was Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh president and CEO Jeff Finkelstein.
“On this day, the Jews of the Diaspora unite in grief with all the residents of the State of Israel,” Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog says after lighting a memorial torch together with Fienberg. “And here, too, in Israel, we are united in grief with the Jewish families in the Diaspora, those who lost loved ones in terrorist acts and those whose children chose to wear their olive uniforms and gave their lives protecting Israel.”
At ceremony honoring terror victims, Netanyahu says Gaza campaign ‘not over’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggests Israelis could soon see renewed fighting in the Gaza Strip following a major flareup between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the coastal enclave over the weekend.
“The IDF acted with resoluteness against the terrorist elements in Gaza. I have said and am saying again — the campaign is not over,” Netanyahu says at a state ceremony for terror victims at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl military cemetery.
He says he was acting with “consideration” to ensure Israel’s security.
Netanyahu also notes the “moral chasm” between Israel and its enemies.
“We only want to build, they only want to destroy,” he says.
