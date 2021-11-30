Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Jewish far-right candidate launches French presidential bid

By AFP 30 November 2021, 2:04 pm Edit
French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour waves as he arrives to speak at the ILEC Conference Centre in west London on November 19, 2021, during an evening with members of London's French community. (Tolga Akmen / AFP)
French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour announces that he will run for president in next year’s election, adding his controversial and fiercely anti-immigration voice to the field of challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron.

“I have decided to take our destiny in my hands. I have decided to run in the presidential election,” Zemmour says in a YouTube video heavy on anti-immigrant warnings and pledges to restore the country’s grandeur on the world stage.

“It is no longer the time to reform France, but to save it,” Zemmour says, claiming that many voters “no longer recognize your country.”

Denouncing the “decline and decadence” of France, he says that Macron has promised to be something new, but turned out just to be a “synthesis of his predecessors.”

The official announcement by Zemmour, the son of Algerian Jewish parents who migrated to France, suggests he believes he has the financing and backing to dislodge Macron and outshine veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen in next April’s election.

