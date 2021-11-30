Hamas says it reaches deal with Qatar for it to subsidize Gaza public employees

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for three antisemitic attacks reported in Brooklyn in just the past week.

New York City police officers say they are searching for three women seen slapping three visibly Jewish children in incidents on Friday and Sunday.

“We are outraged by this string of attacks targeting Jewish children and youth,” says the ADL’s NY/NJ director, Scott Richman.

“Two of the three incidents occurred on the first night of Hanukkah, which should be a time of celebration, not fear and trauma for our young people. ADL is offering this award to send a clear message that hate-motivated violence is absolutely unacceptable.”