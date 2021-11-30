UN Mideast envoy says settler violence is ‘alarmingly high’

Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, says that settler violence against Palestinians is “alarmingly high.”

“Settler-related violence remains at alarmingly high levels, amid continued tensions over settlement expansion and the annual olive harvest season,” Wennesland tells a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“Since the harvest began on October 4, some 3,000 olive trees have been damaged or have had their harvest stolen,” he adds. “Physical attacks on Palestinian farmers, volunteers and humanitarian staff have also been recorded, some reportedly taking place in the presence of Israeli security forces.”

Wennesland also noted the “severe fiscal and economic crisis” facing the Palestinian Authority and threatening its stability. He also criticizes “Israeli settlement expansion and demolitions” as leading the sides further away from a return to peace talks.

He also condemns the recent fatal shooting of an Israeli civilian in the Old City of Jerusalem by a Hamas operative. “Violent attacks and acts of terrorism can never be justified and must be condemned by all.”

Advertisement

Wennesland criticizes Israeli settlement building, but praises the recent decision to also announce plans for thousands of new homes for Palestinians.

“While such steps are welcome, I urge Israel to advance more such plans and issue building permits for all previously approved plans for Palestinians in Area C and East Jerusalem,” he says.