Ex-Trump aide cooperating with inquiry into Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection and providing some documents, according to the committee’s chairman.

But the panel “will continue to assess his degree of compliance,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson says.

The agreement comes after two months of negotiations between Meadows and the committee, and after the Justice Department indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena.

Thompson says Meadows has produced records and will soon appear for an initial deposition.

“The Select Committee expects all witnesses, including Mr. Meadows, to provide all information requested and that the Select Committee is lawfully entitled to receive,” the congressman says.

Meadows’ lawyer, George Terwilliger, says he is continuing to work with the committee and its staff on a “potential accommodation” that would not require Meadows to waive executive privilege nor “forfeit the long-standing position that senior White House aides cannot be compelled to testify before Congress,” as Trump has argued.