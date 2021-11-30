Ex-Trump aide cooperating with inquiry into Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection and providing some documents, according to the committee’s chairman.
But the panel “will continue to assess his degree of compliance,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson says.
The agreement comes after two months of negotiations between Meadows and the committee, and after the Justice Department indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena.
Thompson says Meadows has produced records and will soon appear for an initial deposition.
“The Select Committee expects all witnesses, including Mr. Meadows, to provide all information requested and that the Select Committee is lawfully entitled to receive,” the congressman says.
Meadows’ lawyer, George Terwilliger, says he is continuing to work with the committee and its staff on a “potential accommodation” that would not require Meadows to waive executive privilege nor “forfeit the long-standing position that senior White House aides cannot be compelled to testify before Congress,” as Trump has argued.
On Giving Tuesday, support quality journalism
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Is the fast, fair and free journalism of The Times of Israel important to you?
If so, today - Giving Tuesday - is the right time to join The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6/month, you will support our independent journalism - and enjoy an AD-FREE experience, and unlock exclusive content available only for members of The Times of Israel Community.
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments