Israel comes 19th in COVID resilience ranking published by Bloomberg

Israel ranks 19th among countries in terms of how well it has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data compiled by the Bloomberg news site.

The ranking of the world’s 53 largest economies is determined by 12 different data indicators, according to the site, including healthcare quality, vaccination coverage and the reopening of travel options.

Topping the list is the United Arab Emirates, followed by Chile and then Finland; the United States ranks in 13th place. Israel rose 10 spots from the last Bloomberg ranking, and it ranks third overall in vaccine doses per 100.