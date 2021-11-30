Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 30, 2021

ADL offering $10,000 reward for information in 3 Brooklyn antisemitic attacks

30 November 2021, 9:27 pm Edit
In this illustrative photo from December 11, 2019, Orthodox Jewish men pass by New York City police guarding a Brooklyn synagogue prior to a funeral for Mosche Deutsch, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn who was killed in a shooting at a Jersey City, New Jersey market. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
The Anti-Defamation League is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for three antisemitic attacks reported in Brooklyn in just the past week.

New York City police officers say they are searching for three women seen slapping three visibly Jewish children in incidents on Friday and Sunday.

“We are outraged by this string of attacks targeting Jewish children and youth,” says the ADL’s NY/NJ director, Scott Richman.

“Two of the three incidents occurred on the first night of Hanukkah, which should be a time of celebration, not fear and trauma for our young people. ADL is offering this award to send a clear message that hate-motivated violence is absolutely unacceptable.”

