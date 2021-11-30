Bennett discusses Omicron variant with leaders of Austria, Czech Republic

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks with the leaders of Austria and the Czech Republic to discuss cooperation on COVID-19 and the threat of the new Omicron variant.

“I just finished a consultation with Chancellor of Austria @a_schallenberg & Czech PM @AndrejBabis on how each of our countries is combatting #COVID-19 & preparing for #Omicron,” tweets Bennett. “COVID affects people across the globe, so the global community must unite and take it on together.”