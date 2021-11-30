Health minister: Early data shows the booster works against Omicron

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz says that early data shows that those who have three doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine are well protected against the new Omicron variant.
In comments made while visiting the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Horowitz urges Israelis not to panic about the new variant, which caused Israel to shut its borders to foreigners and reinstate quarantine measures for vaccinated travelers.
“The situation is under control, there is no need for panic,” says Horowitz. “We expected a new variant, and we’re ready… in the next few days we will have more precise information about the vaccine’s effectiveness, but early indications show that those who have a booster are most likely protected against this variant.”
