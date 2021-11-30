Chevron slapped with $150,000 fine for Leviathan gas malfunction

The Environmental Protection Ministry fines the Chevron Mediterranean company NIS 457,000 ($144,000) for violating its emissions permit by failing to burn gas before it was released into the atmosphere.
Natural gas is mainly methane, a powerful global warming gas. When it is burned, it releases carbon dioxide, which is less powerful in terms of warming than methane, although it stays in the atmosphere for much longer.
On October 17, 2020, following a fire in the kitchen of the Leviathan gas rig, gas was pumped out into the atmosphere via the platform’s flare without being ignited as it should have been, according to the ministry.
This was due to a malfunction that disrupted the electrical supply to all five pilot lights on board.
