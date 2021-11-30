MI6 spy chief says China, Russia, Iran sit atop UK’s threat list

China, Russia and Iran pose three of the biggest threats to the UK in a fast-changing, unstable world, says the head of Britain’s foreign intelligence agency.

MI6 chief Richard Moore says the three countries and international terrorism make up the “big four” security issues confronting Britain’s spies.

In his first public speech since becoming head of the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, in October 2020, Moore says China is the intelligence agency’s “single greatest priority” as the country’s leadership increasingly backs “bold and decisive action” to further its interests.

Moore says Iran also poses a major threat, and uses the political and militant group Hezbollah — “a state within a state” — to fuel political turmoil in neighboring countries.