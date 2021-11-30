MI6 spy chief says China, Russia, Iran sit atop UK’s threat list

China, Russia and Iran pose three of the biggest threats to the UK in a fast-changing, unstable world, says the head of Britain’s foreign intelligence agency.
MI6 chief Richard Moore says the three countries and international terrorism make up the “big four” security issues confronting Britain’s spies.
In his first public speech since becoming head of the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, in October 2020, Moore says China is the intelligence agency’s “single greatest priority” as the country’s leadership increasingly backs “bold and decisive action” to further its interests.
Moore says Iran also poses a major threat, and uses the political and militant group Hezbollah — “a state within a state” — to fuel political turmoil in neighboring countries.
On Giving Tuesday, support quality journalism
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Is the fast, fair and free journalism of The Times of Israel important to you?
If so, today - Giving Tuesday - is the right time to join The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6/month, you will support our independent journalism - and enjoy an AD-FREE experience, and unlock exclusive content available only for members of The Times of Israel Community.
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments