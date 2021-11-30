Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

Security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital, as tens of thousands march in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month.

Protesters take to the streets in Khartoum and other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government.

Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated earlier this month under military oversight in a deal that many in the pro-democracy movement oppose. Since the generals seized power on Oct. 25 and rounded up more than 100 civilian government figures, protesters have repeatedly taken to the streets.

In a video streamed online from the Bahri neighborhood of Khartoum, a few protesters throw stones as security forces repeatedly fire tear gas and use sound bombs to try to disperse them.

Sudanese security forces have cracked down on the rallies and have killed some 43 protesters so far, according the Sudan Doctors’ Committee, which tracks protester deaths.

The group says that the latest death is that of a protester who died from hemorrhaging in the skull after being badly beaten by security forces during a march last week.