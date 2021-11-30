Military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan kills 14, wounds 2

A military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan during a training flight, killing 14 people and wounding two, say Azerbaijani authorities.

The helicopter of Azerbaijan’s State Border Guard service crashes during a flight over the Garaeybat training ground in the east of Azerbaijan, according to a joint statement of the border guard service and Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s office.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, which the two state agencies are investigating.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mekhriban Aliyeva extend their condolences to the families of the victims.