Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan kills 14, wounds 2

By AP 30 November 2021, 3:47 pm Edit
A picture taken on April 2, 2016 obtained from the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Defence Ministry's official website reportedly showing the remains of a downed Azerbaijan helicopter in Nagorny Karabakh after clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces (AFP Photo/HO)
Illustrative: The remains of a downed Azerbaijan helicopter seen on April 2, 2016. (AFP Photo/HO)

A military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan during a training flight, killing 14 people and wounding two, say Azerbaijani authorities.

The helicopter of Azerbaijan’s State Border Guard service crashes during a flight over the Garaeybat training ground in the east of Azerbaijan, according to a joint statement of the border guard service and Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s office.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, which the two state agencies are investigating.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mekhriban Aliyeva extend their condolences to the families of the victims.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed