TV: Israeli official says killing Fakhrizadeh did not slow down Iran’s nukes

An unnamed Israeli official cited on Channel 12 news says that the killing of Iranian nuclear chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last year did not have the desired effect.
“The killing of Fakhrizadeh a year ago did not brake Iran’s progress as was hoped,” the anonymous official is quoted as saying about the assassination attributed to the Mossad. “The current situation is the most advanced that Iran has ever reached.”
Therefore, the official adds, “there is a huge global Israeli effort — both publicly and behind the scenes — to push for an upgraded agreement as well as simultaneously building a large and significant attack plan.”
Talks between Iran and world powers about a return to the 2015 nuclear deal kicked off yesterday in Vienna after close to a six-month suspension in talks.
Earlier today, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with French President Emanuel Macron and urged him not to lift sanctions on Iran, but instead to ready a credible military threat against Tehran.
