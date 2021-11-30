Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 30, 2021

TV: Israeli official says killing Fakhrizadeh did not slow down Iran’s nukes

30 November 2021, 9:04 pm Edit
A billboard carries a portrait of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist linked to the country's nuclear program who was killed by unknown assailants, at the site of his killing in Absard east of the capital, Tehran, Iran, on December 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An unnamed Israeli official cited on Channel 12 news says that the killing of Iranian nuclear chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last year did not have the desired effect.

“The killing of Fakhrizadeh a year ago did not brake Iran’s progress as was hoped,” the anonymous official is quoted as saying about the assassination attributed to the Mossad. “The current situation is the most advanced that Iran has ever reached.”

Therefore, the official adds, “there is a huge global Israeli effort — both publicly and behind the scenes — to push for an upgraded agreement as well as simultaneously building a large and significant attack plan.”

Talks between Iran and world powers about a return to the 2015 nuclear deal kicked off yesterday in Vienna after close to a six-month suspension in talks.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with French President Emanuel Macron and urged him not to lift sanctions on Iran, but instead to ready a credible military threat against Tehran.

