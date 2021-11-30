Drill at Ben Gurion Airport simulates mass-casualty plane crash

First responders hold a major drill at Ben Gurion International Airport simulating a mass casualty incident on the runway.

Officials from the Airports Authority, the IDF Home Front Command, Israel Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Magen David Adom hold the “Eagle” drill, which simulates the crash of a plane carrying 250 people.

The exercise included airlifting patients to hospitals via helicopters as well as providing triage on site and evacuating other victims. Twenty MDA ambulances and hundreds of paramedics took part in the drill.

“It is my hope that we will never be called to a live scenario and need to put our knowledge to use,” says MDA director-general Eli Bin.

“If, God forbid, we will need to do so, MDA is capable of responding within minutes, with more than 100 emergency vehicles, including ambulances, MICUs, Medi-Cycles, command and control vehicles, and at the same time to continue to provide the response to routine medical emergencies and maintain the preparedness for additional emergency incidents.”