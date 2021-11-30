Minister says he supports US plan to reopen Jerusalem consulate serving Palestinians

Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej says he supports US plans to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem serving Palestinians — which stands directly opposed to the position of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
“I have no problem with this, I’m in favor of it,” Frej, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, tells Army Radio. “This is an American decision and it needs to weigh its own interests with those of the Palestinian Authority — it doesn’t bother me.”
Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have made it clear that they oppose such a move, which US President Joe Biden pledged to do so before and after he was sworn into office. Israeli government officials have privately expressed their opposition to the move to US officials, and the current timeline remains unclear.
On Giving Tuesday, support quality journalism
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Is the fast, fair and free journalism of The Times of Israel important to you?
If so, today - Giving Tuesday - is the right time to join The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6/month, you will support our independent journalism - and enjoy an AD-FREE experience, and unlock exclusive content available only for members of The Times of Israel Community.
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments