Minister says he supports US plan to reopen Jerusalem consulate serving Palestinians

Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej says he supports US plans to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem serving Palestinians — which stands directly opposed to the position of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“I have no problem with this, I’m in favor of it,” Frej, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, tells Army Radio. “This is an American decision and it needs to weigh its own interests with those of the Palestinian Authority — it doesn’t bother me.”

Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have made it clear that they oppose such a move, which US President Joe Biden pledged to do so before and after he was sworn into office. Israeli government officials have privately expressed their opposition to the move to US officials, and the current timeline remains unclear.