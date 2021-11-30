Russian diplomat says US ready to lift sanctions on Iran in nuclear deal talks

Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian envoy to the international bodies in Vienna, says that the US is ready to lift sanctions on Iran in order to pave the way for a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The #US confirms its readiness to lift all #sanctions inconsistent with the #JCPOA in exchange for return of #Iran to full compliance with JCPOA,” tweets Ulyanov of the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “But in multilateral diplomacy, the devil is in the details. The concrete list of sanctions to be lifted is subject to negotiations.”

Talks between Iran and world powers restarted yesterday in Vienna months after they were suspended in June. The US — which pulled out of the deal under former president Donald Trump — is only participating indirectly in the negotiations.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said that it would only lift sanctions in return for concrete and evident changes in Iran’s behavior, and that not all sanctions would be lifted.